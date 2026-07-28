2026 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) Announces First Artist Lineup

The first performer lineup has been revealed for this year’s Asia Artist Awards!

Hosted by Ji Chang Wook and Jang Won Young, the 2026 Asia Artist Awards will take place on December 5 and 6 at Kaohsiung National Stadium.

Ahead of the ceremony, the organizers unveiled the first wave of performers on July 28, confirming that LNGSHOT, &TEAM, and ATEEZ will be joining this year’s lineup.

Stay tuned for the next lineup!

While waiting, watch the ATEEZ members in “Imitation” below:

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Also watch host Ji Chang Wook in “Backstreet Rookie” on Viki:

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