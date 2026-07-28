Jeon Do Yeon, Sul Kyung Gu, Zo In Sung, And Cho Yeo Jeong’s New Film “Possible Love” Announces Premiere Date With Intriguing Poster

The upcoming film “Possible Love” has unveiled a new poster!

“Possible Love” follows two couples—a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary filmmaker and her husband—whose lives become intertwined while making a documentary, forcing them to confront their contrasting lives and hidden desires.

Jeon Do Yeon and Sul Kyung Gu, along with Zo In Sung and Cho Yeo Jeong, portray the two couples.

The newly released poster captures the emotional tension between the characters, with Jeon Do Yeon and Cho Yeo Jeong standing far apart while facing each other with tense expressions.

Directed by Lee Chang Dong, the film marks his first new project in eight years since “Burning.” The film is known to have been inspired by “Dekalog,” a television drama series created by Polish director Krzysztof Kieślowski.

Following its premiere in the competition section of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in September, “Possible Love” will screen at the 51st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) before opening in South Korean theaters. The film marks the second consecutive year a Korean film has competed at Venice and Lee Chang Dong’s first appearance on the festival’s red carpet in 24 years since “Oasis.”

“Possible Love” is set to hit Korean theaters on September 23 and be released on Netflix on November 6.

In the meantime, watch Jeon Do Yeon in her film “Revolver” on Viki below:

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And check out Zo In Sung’s film “Escape from Mogadishu” below:

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