Park Hae Joon Joins Lee Byung Hun, Go Youn Jung, Lee Do Hyun, And WOODZ In Upcoming Historical Action Film

Park Hae Joon has joined the cast of the upcoming film “Nambeol” (romanized title)!

Set in the early Joseon dynasty, “Nambeol” is a hard-boiled martial arts action film that follows nine warriors of varying abilities and social ranks as they travel to Tsushima Island to rescue captives who have been abducted by Japanese pirates.

Park Hae Joon will play Miyoshi, the leader of a group of Japanese pirates based on Tsushima Island. A man who will stop at nothing to achieve his goals, Miyoshi goes head-to-head with the warriors who came to subjugate Tsushima.

The film previously confirmed Lee Byung Hun as Im Eok, the leader of the warriors. Go Youn Jung will star as the strong-willed and independent Ae Ryeong, while Lee Do Hyun will play Bo Gyeong, a warrior who leads the punitive expedition. WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) rounds out the cast as Cheot Nom, a skilled archer renowned for his exceptional marksmanship.

“Nambeol” marks the directorial debut of Lee Mo Gae, who previously served as cinematographer for hit films including “12.12: The Day,” “Exhuma,” “Hunt,” “Yadang: The Snitch,” and “Emergency Declaration.”

“Nambeol” is currently in pre-production with filming scheduled to begin in the second half of 2026.

In the meantime, watch Park Hae Joon in “Yadang: The Snitch” below:

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