Lee Jung Eun, Kong Hyo Jin, Park So Dam, And Lee Yeon Hide A Deadly Mission Behind A Family Trip In “The Journey To Gyeongju”

Upcoming film “The Journey to Gyeongju” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere!

“The Journey to Gyeongju” is a family revenge film about a mother and three daughters who embark on a “killer” journey after waiting eight years, all for their youngest daughter Gyeong Ju who never returned from a school field trip.

The new stills sharply contrasts the happy image of the four women smiling together in matching family T-shirts as they pose for a commemorative photo with the perilous revenge journey that follows.

In the stills, Ok Sil (Lee Jung Eun), the mother who has lived for nothing but revenge since losing her youngest daughter Gyeong Ju, commands attention with her unwavering gaze. However, the anxious expression of her eldest daughter Jang Ju (Kong Hyo Jin) hints that their path to revenge will be anything but smooth.

The stills also feature second daughter Young Ju (Park So Dam), who is in charge of carefully devising their plan, and impulsive third daughter Dong Ju (Lee Yeon) as they face each other through the bars of a holding cell, suggesting unexpected twists and obstacles that arise during their mission.

Also featured are tense moments, including a chase sequence in which the family pursues a man—presumably Gyeong Ju’s killer—while he is bound in black plastic, as well as a scene of the four women joining forces to pull something together.

The contrast between the family cheerfully taking photos against the backdrop of Gyeongju city during the day and, later that night, digging through a forest wearing raincoats and carrying shovels highlights the film’s distinctive blend of genres of revenge and black comedy.

“The Journey to Gyeongju” is set to hit theaters in Korea on August 26. Watch a teaser for the film here!

In the meantime, watch Kong Hyo Jin in “Crazy Romance” on Viki below:

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And watch Lee Jung Eun in “A Hundred Memories” below:

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