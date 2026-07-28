Lee Min Jung And Kim Ji Suk's New Drama Announces Premiere Date And Supporting Cast

The upcoming drama “Fine, Let’s Get Divorced” (literal translation) has unveiled its supporting cast!

“Fine, Let’s Get Divorced” follows the realistic divorce journey of a married couple who run a wedding dress shop as they decide to put an end to their exhausting marriage. Previously, it was confirmed that Lee Min Jung and Kim Ji Suk will star as the couple navigating their separation.

Lee Min Jung will star as Baek Mi Young, the CEO of G&White. After losing her parents in a tragic accident, Baek Mi Young throws herself into her work until she falls in love with Ji Won Ho (Kim Ji Suk), the man who brings joy back into her life, and marries him. However, now in the seventh year of their marriage, the overwhelming stress she faces both at work and at home ultimately leads her to ask for a divorce.

Kim Ji Suk will play Ji Won Ho, the co-CEO of G&White and a wedding dress designer. Having fallen in love with Baek Mi Young at first sight, he proposed after just six months of dating with the sole hope of making her happy. But married life turns out very differently from what he imagined, and after years of mounting conflicts, Baek Mi Young asks for a divorce.

Lee Hyun Jin will play Calvin, Baek Mi Young’s first love and ex-boyfriend. Now the CEO of Calvin Hotel, he once shared a passionate romance with Baek Mi Young before the two ultimately parted ways. When he unexpectedly reappears in her life, he decides to stay by her side for the sake of her happiness. Lee Hyun Jin will portray a charismatic character who shakes up the married couple’s relationship, adding another layer of conflict to the story.

Lee Jini will take on the role of Ahn Hee Joo, a trendy Gen Z photographer with a vibrant personality. Raised in a wealthy family, Ahn Hee Joo’s life changes after she unexpectedly meets Ji Won Ho in Milan. Fate later brings them together again, and she gradually develops feelings for him, seeing him as a dependable, “knight in shining armor” figure.

Meanwhile, Oh Yeon Ah will play Jeon Chi Hyun, a fiercely competitive lawyer hoping to revive her career by taking on Baek Mi Young’s divorce case after stepping away from work following the shock of losing a trial. The role was previously announced to be played by Ki Eun Se.

Jung Eui Jae will portray Kang Kyung Tae, Ji Won Ho’s close junior who knows everything about him, showcasing their strong friendship and bromance. Lastly, Wang Bit Na will play Song Ah Ri, the manager of G&White and Baek Mi Young’s college classmate. A single mother who has been divorced for two years, Song Ah Ri serves as an “experienced divorce senior” as she closely observes the couple’s relationship.

“Fine, Let’s Get Divorced” premieres on August 19 at 11 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Min Jung in “Once Again” on Viki below:

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Or check out Kim Ji Suk’s drama “Monthly Magazine Home” below!

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