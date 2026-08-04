8 Shows That Made Us Fall In Love With K-Dramas

We’ve all been there. There was that first K-drama you stumbled onto, whether it was out of curiosity and you decided to press play on the first episode, or it was because a close friend insisted you watch it. There’s always that first K-drama that sucked us into a world of love triangles, first love butterflies, unforgettable second-lead syndrome, and emotional rollercoasters. Before you know it, one drama turns into 10, and suddenly you’re completely hooked.

If you know what that’s like, here are eight K-dramas that might have hooked you in.

1. “Crash Landing On You”

“Crash Landing On You” tells the story of Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin), who accidentally stumbles into North Korea and meets Ri Jung Hyuk (Hyun Bin), who is a North Korean soldier. Se Ri tries to escape but fails to do so, which causes her to end up running into Jung Hyuk again. Not wanting word to get out that there is a South Korean woman in North Korea, Jung Hyuk, alongside the help of some other soldiers, agrees to help her escape to South Korea.

When talking about people’s first K-dramas, this one can’t be missed. There’s something about the star-crossed lovers romance that drew in people from all over the world. It has everything you could ask for in a love story: bromance, an epic first kiss, enemies to lovers, a slow-burn romance, and it even turned into a real-life romance and marriage! It’s the kind of K-drama that makes you want more, so it’s no surprise that this one was the first for many K-drama lovers!

Lim Ju Gyeong (Mun Ka Young) is a high school student who has been bullied for not being the most attractive and popular girl in school. She decides to take it upon herself to learn how to do makeup by watching videos online. She gets the opportunity to transfer to another school and gets caught in the middle of a heart-wrenching love triangle between Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo) and Han Seo Jun (Hwang In Youp).

This series is the perfect gateway into the K-drama world, and the visuals alone are enough to pull viewers in. Seeing Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Youp share the screen throughout the series is truly a gift. Watching them both wear their hearts on their sleeves as they fight for Lim Ju Gyeong’s affection is incredibly romantic, and the endless swoon-worthy moments, unforgettable one-liners, and grand gestures of love make it the perfect drama for the romantics at heart.

Watch the first episode now:

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“Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” (also known as “Goblin) follows Kim Shin (Gong Yoo), an immortal goblin cursed to live forever after being betrayed and killed by a king centuries ago. After waiting 900 years for the one person who can end his immortality, he meets Ji Eun Tak (Kim Go Eun), a high school girl who can see ghosts and may be destined to become his bride.

“Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” is one of those K-dramas that made viewers fall in love with the magic of Korean storytelling. This melancholy gothic fantasy fairy-tale is unlike any other drama, with a unique love story between a goblin and his bride-to-be, a heartbreaking story about life and death, and characters that stay with viewers long after the final episode. From its eerie soundtrack and breathtaking cinematography to the unforgettable bromance between the goblin and grim reaper, every detail comes together perfectly to create a drama that is impossible to forget. For many fans, “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” isn’t just a drama they watched, it’s the drama that made them want to explore the world of K-dramas even more.

Watch “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” below:

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In “Reply 1988,” Deok Sun, played by Hyeri, is caught in the midst of a love triangle with two of her childhood friends, Jung Hwan (Ryu Jun Yeol) and Choi Taek (Park Bo Gum). It’s a mystery as to who Deok Sun will end up with in the end, but it’s clear that there is a divide between the two sides.

Although “Reply 1988” was the third installment in the “Reply” series, this is the drama that truly won the hearts of international fans. Viewers found themselves seeing pieces of their own lives in the various characters and could relate to their struggles as they navigated growing up, family, friendship, and love. There is also the unforgettable battle between Team Jung Hwan and Team Taek, which became one of the most talked-about K-drama debates and is still referenced today. With its warmth, nostalgia, and incredible heart, “Reply 1988” became more than just a drama, it’s a special memory for those who have watched it and one that introduced many fans to the beauty of K-dramas.

Start watching here:

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When carefree heir Choi Han Kyul (Gong Yoo) is forced to manage a struggling coffee shop, he meets the hardworking and spirited Eun Chan (Yoon Eun Hye). As Eun Chan starts to work at the coffee shop, the two embark on an unexpected romance that changes both of their lives.

People will remember “Coffee Prince” forever because of the undeniable chemistry between Gong Yoo and Yoon Eun Hye. Their connection was unforgettable, and with the iconic confession scene and Han Kyul’s heart-wrenching yearning, the series was destined to leave a lasting impression on anyone who watched it. Even years later, “Coffee Prince” remains as one of those timeless K-dramas that remind fans why they fell in love with the genre in the first place.

Start watching the first episode here:

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In “Descendants of the Sun,” Song Joong Ki stars as Yoo Shi Jin alongside Song Hye Kyo as Kang Mo Yeon. Yoo Shi Jin is an army captain who falls head over heels for Dr. Kang. They embark on a whirlwind of a romance despite their different backgrounds. Although they want to be with each other, Yoo Shi Jin’s job consistently puts his life at risk, which is difficult for Mo Yeon to handle.

When “Descendants of the Sun” first came out, it was everywhere. The chemistry between Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo was undeniable, and fans couldn’t help but fall for Yoo Shi Jin’s charming personality and his unwavering love for Kang Mo Yeon. The series has everything you could want in a K-drama: romance, action, humor, and those emotional moments that had viewers completely invested. It’s one of those dramas that make people understand the hype around K-dramas and had many viewers searching for their next favorite series.

Watch “Descendants of the Sun” below:

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In “What Wrong With Secretary Kim,” Park Seo Joon plays Lee Young Joon, a narcissistic vice chairman who believes the world revolves around him until his long-time secretary, Kim Mi So (Park Min Young), decides to quit. That’s when Young Joon realizes that Mi So may mean more to him than he had thought.

When “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim” first came out, viewers immediately fell in love with the dynamic between the two leads. It was also the role that truly put Park Seo Joon on the map and helped to make him an international star. Young Joon’s arrogance, mixed with his willingness to do whatever he can to make Kim Mi So notice him and fall for him, is surprisingly endearing. It’s a true rom-com in every sense of the word and came during a time when there were so many addictive K-drama romances that kept fans coming back for more and falling deeper in love with the genre.

Watch the first episode here:

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This classic Kim Eun Sook series stars Hyun Bin and Ha Ji Won in the story of two complete opposites falling in love. Cold and wealthy CEO Kim Joo Won falls head over heels for the tomboyish stuntwoman Gil Ra Im, and the two must overcome the social barriers standing in the way of their relationship.

As one of the first fantasy rom-coms to really hit international fame, “Secret Garden” captured the hearts of many fans all over the world and became a classic that is still remembered today. Viewers couldn’t help but fall for Kim Joo Won as they watched Hyun Bin’s character yearn for Gil Ra Im from the very first episode. His persistence in showing his love for her, despite their differences, was perfectly executed and gave fans one of the most unforgettable romances in K-drama history. It really gave viewers a taste of the yearning male lead that so many fans love and adore in K-dramas!

Start “Secret Garden” now:

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binahearts is a Korean-Canadian published author, content creator, and influencer whose ultimate biases are Song Joong Ki and BIGBANG, but has lately been seen obsessing over Hwang In Youp. Make sure you follow binahearts on IG as she journeys through her latest Korean crazes!