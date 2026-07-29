Nana Renews Contract With Agency

Nana will continue her journey with SUBLIME!

On July 29, SUBLIME announced that it had renewed its contract with Nana, saying, “We are delighted to continue our valued relationship, built on the deep trust we have developed over the years. We will continue to provide our full support as a reliable partner so Nana can showcase her unique talents across a variety of fields.”

Since debuting with After School in 2009, Nana has built a successful career in both acting and music. She has starred in dramas such as “Glitch,” “Mask Girl,” and “Climax,” as well as films including “The Swindlers,” “Confession,” and “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy.” Last year, she launched her solo career with the album “Seventh Heaven 16” and contributed “Black Star” to the “Climax” soundtrack. She is also set to star in the upcoming Netflix series “The Scandal.”

As Nana continues her partnership with SUBLIME, she is expected to build on that momentum with activities in both acting and music, continuing to connect with audiences through a wide range of projects.

Watch Nana in her previous drama “Climax” with subtitles below:

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