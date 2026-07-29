2026 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) Announces Kim Seon Ho And Go Youn Jung As First Actor Lineup

The 2026 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) has unveiled its first lineup of actors!

In addition to the first performer lineup, the organizers announced on July 29 that Kim Seon Ho and Go Youn Jung will attend this year’s ceremony. The duo, who starred together in “Can This Love Be Translated?” won over audiences worldwide with their sweet on-screen chemistry.

The ceremony will be hosted by Ji Chang Wook and Jang Won Young and will take place on December 5 and 6 at Kaohsiung National Stadium.

Stay tuned for the next lineup of attendees!

While you wait, watch Kim Seon Ho on his variety show “Bonjour Bakery”:

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Also watch Go Youn Jung in “He Is Psychometric” below:

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