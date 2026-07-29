LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, And KATSEYE's 'ICONIC BY MISTAKE' MV Hits 100 Million Views

The music video for “ICONIC BY MISTAKE,” a special collaboration single featuring HYBE girl groups LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE, has surpassed 100 million views on YouTube!

According to BELIFT LAB, Source Music, and HYBE-Geffen Records on July 29, the music video for “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” hit the 100 million view mark at approximately 7 p.m. KST the previous day. This milestone was achieved just 47 days after the video’s release on June 11.

Congratulations!

Watch the “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” music video again:

Source (1)