LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, And KATSEYE's 'ICONIC BY MISTAKE' MV Hits 100 Million Views

LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, And KATSEYE's "ICONIC BY MISTAKE" MV Hits 100 Million Views

Music
Jul 29, 2026
by S Kim

The music video for “ICONIC BY MISTAKE,” a special collaboration single featuring HYBE girl groups LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE, has surpassed 100 million views on YouTube!

According to BELIFT LAB, Source Music, and HYBE-Geffen Records on July 29, the music video for “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” hit the 100 million view mark at approximately 7 p.m. KST the previous day. This milestone was achieved just 47 days after the video’s release on June 11.

Congratulations!

Watch the “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” music video again:

Source (1)

ILLIT
KATSEYE
LE SSERAFIM
MV Record

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read