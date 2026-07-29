BTS Announces Decision To Forgo Grammy Submission

BTS has made an announcement that they will not be submitting any music for the 69th Grammy Awards.

On July 29, all seven members of BTS (RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook) simultaneously posted the same message on their respective social media accounts, stating, “We have decided not to submit our music to the Grammys this year.”

The members expressed their convictions, saying, “We hope that music will be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being categorized by region or language,” and added, “We are grateful to ARMY and everyone who are is always with us.”

RM

Jin

Suga

j-hope

Jimin

V

Jungkook

This decision is interpreted as a backlash against the recent announcement by the Recording Academy, which organizes the Grammy Awards, that it would introduce five new categories, including Best Asian Pop Music Performance. While these categories are intended to evaluate music using Asian languages such as K-pop, J-pop, and C-pop, they have faced widespread criticism from those who argue that this is a pretext to isolate Asian music into a separate category, effectively excluding it from competing in major awards (General Fields) such as Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

The 69th Grammy Awards will take place on February 7, 2027.

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