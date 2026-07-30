Mun Ka Young Poses For Beautiful New Profile Photos

Actress Mun Ka Young has unveiled stunning profile photos with her new agency!

On July 30, her agency Fantagio released a set of new profile photos that highlight Mun Ka Young’s elegant aura.

In the newly released photos, Mun Ka Young exudes deeper, more mature vibes. She also showcases a variety of hairstyles from long, straight hair to naturally tousled waves and a low bun.

Mun Ka Young is currently in the midst of filming the upcoming tvN drama “Whale Star: The Gyeongseong Mermaid” (working title).

Watch Mun Ka Young in “My Dearest Nemesis”:

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