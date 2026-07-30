Watch: So Ji Sub, Choi Dae Hoon, Yoon Kyung Ho, Joo Sang Wook, And Son Naeun Are Playful On Set Of 'Agent Kim Reactivated'

Following the conclusion of “Agent Kim Reactivated,” the drama released a new making-of video for episodes 9 and 10.

In the behind-the-scenes video, Yoon Kyung Ho makes the set laugh with his hilarious ad-libs and commentary. At the end of the scene, the staff thank Son Naeun for her hard work throughout filming. She shares, “It was really enjoyable.” Yoon Kyung Ho and Son Naeun share a little dance in between takes, and Joo Sang Wook brings laughter as he attempts to join despite being tied to the pole.

When So Ji Sub receives the compliment that the way he hits people is cool, So Ji Sub replies, “I want to stop hitting people.” Nevertheless, So Ji Sub impresses with his action scenes. Meanwhile, Choi Dae Hoon makes crying sounds as he sports a fake nosebleed. When asked how many times he got hit, Choi Dae Hoon smiles and jokingly replies, “I didn’t get hit. It started bleeding after I picked my nose.”

So Ji Sub, Choi Dae Hoon, and Yoon Kyung Ho show bright and playful energy as they reunite on set to film together. Choi Dae Hoon and Yoon Kyung Ho stretch to prepare, and So Ji Sub jokes that he just has to stretch his neck today in preparation for getting hit. Alone outside the cage, Joo Sang Wook gets bored and says, “Let me out!”

Despite the difficulty of the physically taxing scene, the actors do their best to showcase an amazing performance. As Choi Dae Hoon and Yoon Kyung Ho monitor the scene, So Ji Sub remarks, “You must be watching something fun.”

Watch the full making-of video below!

“Agent Kim Reactivated” recently came to a successful close with No. 1 ratings.

Watch So Ji Sub in “Oh My Venus” below:

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Also watch Yoon Kyung Ho in “The Legend of the Kitchen Soldier” on Viki:

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