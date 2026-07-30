TXT's 'Good Boy Gone Bad' Becomes Their 11th MV To Surpass 100 Million Views

TXT has reached another YouTube milestone!

On July 30 at approximately 11:35 a.m. KST, the boy group’s music video for “Good Boy Gone Bad” surpassed 100 million views, meaning that it took approximately four years, two months, and 21 days to achieve the feat.

“Good Boy Gone Bad” is their 11th music video to reach this milestone after “CROWN,” “Blue Hour,” “Run Away,” “Cat & Dog,” “Sugar Rush Ride,” “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You),” “LO$ER=LO♡ER,” “Back for More,” “Chasing That Feeling,” and “Deja Vu.”

Congratulations to TXT!

Celebrate by watching the music video again below!

Watch TXT on “Idol Festa Attack” below:

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