'Inkigayo' To Go Off Air For 2 Weeks

“Inkigayo” will be off the air for two consecutive weeks.

On July 30, SBS announced through its official social media account, “‘SBS Inkigayo’ will not air on August 2 and 9. We kindly ask for your understanding and look forward to seeing you again on August 16!”

According to SBS’s programming schedule, a rerun of Lim Young Woong’s variety show “High Valley, Top Hero” will be airing during the music show’s usual time slot at 3:20 p.m. KST on August 2.

Meanwhile, “Inkigayo” will also not air on August 9 due to the broadcast of the 2026 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer.

Source (1)