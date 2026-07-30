Ryu Hye Young Joins Kim So Hyun And Song Kang In Talks For New Romance Drama

Ryu Hye Young may be joining the cast of a new romance drama!

On July 30, Ilgan Sports reported that Ryu Hye Young has been cast in the upcoming drama “White Scandal” (literal title).

In response to the report, a representative from her agency VAST Entertainment shared, “It is true that Ryu Hye Young has received an offer to star in ‘White Scandal.’ She is currently positively reviewing the offer.”

Based on a popular web novel of the same name, “White Scandal” follows the story of Ji Eun Seol, a former rising child actress who fell from grace after taking the fall for her older brother’s crimes. Unable to give up on her dream of acting, she continues to work as a road manager when she meets Dan Yi Hyuk, a top star and the man at the center of the incident that changed her life. As the two enter into a contract relationship, she begins uncovering long-buried truths.

Kim So Hyun is currently in talks to star as former child actress Ji Eun Seol, while Song Kang is in talks to play Dan Yi Hyuk.

Ryu Hye Young has been offered the role of Dan Yoo Jin, the eldest granddaughter of the chaebol-owned NB Group who becomes a prosecutor. She chooses the profession in an attempt to fall out of favor with her chairman grandfather. Dan Yoo Jin also has a strained relationship with Dan Yi Hyuk, NB Group’s illegitimate child, as the two half-siblings both have no desire to become the family’s heir.

The drama will be written by scriptwriter Kim Ga Eun of “Call It Love” and director Kim Chul Gyu of “Flower of Evil.”

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Ryu Hye Young in “Law and The City” below:

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