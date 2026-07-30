Watch: Jennie Takes 1st Win For "Less than a Lover" On "M Countdown"; Performances By KARD, DAY6's Young K, And More
BLACKPINK’s Jennie has won her first music show trophy for her new single “Less than a Lover”!
On the July 30 episode of “M Countdown,” the candidates for first place were Jennie’s “Less than a Lover” and fromis_9’s “Vitamin ME.” Jennie ultimately took the prize with a total of 7,712 points.
Congratulations to Jennie! Watch the winner announcement below:
Today’s performers included fromis_9, DAY6’s Young K, KARD, POW, PENTAGON’s Hui, OURBIRTHDAY, Hyolyn, Wonho, ONE PACT, idntt, 8TURN, LUN8, Keyveatz, NouerA, The Wind, HEART OF WOMAN, and Hat:q.
Check out their performances below!
fromis_9 – “Vitamin ME”
DAY6’s Young K – “Shut The Door”
KARD – “Back To Life”
POW – “Flavor”
PENTAGON’s Hui – “BINGO”
OURBIRTHDAY – “HUNGRY (Side B)”
Hyolyn – “ChecK”
Wonho – “Don’t Wake Me Up!”
ONE PACT – “U so hot”
idntt – “Kids Return”
8TURN – “Stagefright”
LUN8 – “SNEAKERS”
Keyveatz – “SUCK IT UP”
NouerA – “.exe”
The Wind – “Party Like A Rock Star”
HEART OF WOMAN – “TEA”
Hat:q – “Life Goes On”