Watch: Jennie Takes 1st Win For 'Less than a Lover' On 'M Countdown'; Performances By KARD, DAY6's Young K, And More

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has won her first music show trophy for her new single “Less than a Lover”!

On the July 30 episode of “M Countdown,” the candidates for first place were Jennie’s “Less than a Lover” and fromis_9’s “Vitamin ME.” Jennie ultimately took the prize with a total of 7,712 points.

Congratulations to Jennie! Watch the winner announcement below:

Today’s performers included fromis_9, DAY6’s Young K, KARD, POW, PENTAGON’s Hui, OURBIRTHDAY, Hyolyn, Wonho, ONE PACT, idntt, 8TURN, LUN8, Keyveatz, NouerA, The Wind, HEART OF WOMAN, and Hat:q.

Check out their performances below!

fromis_9 – “Vitamin ME”

DAY6’s Young K – “Shut The Door”

KARD – “Back To Life”

POW – “Flavor”

PENTAGON’s Hui – “BINGO”

OURBIRTHDAY – “HUNGRY (Side B)”

Hyolyn – “ChecK”

Wonho – “Don’t Wake Me Up!”

ONE PACT – “U so hot”

idntt – “Kids Return”

8TURN – “Stagefright”

LUN8 – “SNEAKERS”

Keyveatz – “SUCK IT UP”

NouerA – “.exe”

The Wind – “Party Like A Rock Star”

HEART OF WOMAN – “TEA”

Hat:q – “Life Goes On”