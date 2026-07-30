DAWN To Make Comeback With First New Song In 3 Years

Get ready for DAWN’s long-awaited return!

In what marks his first new release in approximately three years, DAWN will be returning with his new single “Too Much” on August 7 at 1 p.m. KST.

“Too Much” is described as an alternative R&B track that displays DAWN’s strengthened artistry following his military hiatus.

DAWN’s last comeback was in September 2023, when he released his second solo EP “Narcissus.”

After debuting as a member of PENTAGON in 2016, DAWN ultimately left the group in 2018 and launched his solo career in 2019.

Watch DAWN in his new variety show “ALL or NOTHING” with subtitles on Viki below!

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