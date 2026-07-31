Kim Se Jeong, Bae Hyeon Seong, And Cho Han Gyul Confirmed For New Drama

Kim Se Jeong, Bae Hyeon Seong, and Cho Han Gyul are teaming up for the new drama “High School Queen” (literal title)!

On July 31, production company Studio Dragon announced, “Studio Dragon is embarking on the production of ‘High School Queen,’ a refreshing action romance that combines a fresh premise—‘a Joseon Queen consort teaching 21st-century villains a lesson’—with the exciting collaboration of Kim Se Jeong, Bae Hyeon Seong, and Cho Han Gyul.”

Based on a webtoon, “High School Queen” tells the story of Kim Chung Ha, the greatest warrior of Joseon and Queen consort, who wakes up 400 years later in the body of a high school student who is a victim of school bullying.

Kim Se Jeong takes on the role of Joseon Queen Kim Chung Ha. After waking up in the body of a high school student named Kim Da Jin, she begins to subdue the villains who have been running the school as they please, using both her royal dignity and her instincts as a warrior.

Kim Se Jeong shared her thoughts, saying, “I felt that this character contains all the diverse sides of the roles I’ve played so far, so I am preparing with both excitement and a sense of responsibility. As it is a project where the narrative of the characters and the thrills of each episode are significant, I am practicing hard, including acting and action stunts. I will do my absolute best until the end to provide great fun and emotion to viewers through the character of Chung Ha.”

Bae Hyeon Seong transforms into Seong Won Joo, the royal guard who adores Kim Chung Ha, and Seong Si Woo, the ace of the kendo club. Bae Hyeon Seong expressed his determination, stating, “The story itself, which blends everything from action to romance and fantasy, was interesting and fun. As it is a drama that crosses between the past and the present, I am looking forward to showing many different sides of myself. I will prepare diligently so that I can greet viewers with a great project.”

Cho Han Hyul plays the roles of Lee Nyeong, the absolute power and King of Joseon, and Lee Do Yoon, a mysterious transfer student. Cho Han Gyul said, “It is an honor and a joy to be part of such a great project as ‘High School Queen.’ I was so excited when I heard the news of my casting, and I am already looking forward to each day of filming. I will prepare hard to show viewers my best, so please show lots of anticipation and support.”

“High School Queen” is set to premiere in 2027. Stay tuned for more updates!

Meanwhile, watch Kim Se Jeong in “Moon River” with subtitles below:

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Also check out Bae Hyeon Seong in “Family by Choice”:

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