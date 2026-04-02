Kim Se Jeong In Talks To Star In New Webtoon-Based Action Romance Drama

Kim Se Jeong may star in a new drama!

On April 2, a media outlet reported that Kim Se Jeong has been cast as the lead in the upcoming drama “High School Queen” (literal translation). The series is currently in production planning, and the exact broadcast schedule is still being discussed.

In response to the report, Kim Se Jeong’s agency BH Entertainment stated, “The new drama ‘High School Queen’ is one of the projects offered to Kim Se Jeong.”

Based on a webtoon of the same name, “High School Queen” tells the story of Kim Chung Ha, a Joseon-era queen and its greatest swordswoman, who is reincarnated into the body of modern high school student Park Da Jin. The webtoon has been widely loved for delivering a thrilling sense of justice as she uses Joseon martial arts to take on school bullies.

Previously, Shin Ye Eun was also in talks for the lead role, but she has reportedly turned down the offer.

Kim Se Jeong first debuted with the group I.O.I and strengthened her music career as a member of gugudan. She has also built her acting career, appearing in dramas such as “School 2017,” “The Uncanny Counter,” “Business Proposal,” “Today’s Webtoon,” “Brewing Love,” and “Moon River.” She is also preparing for I.O.I’s 10th anniversary comeback and tour starting in May.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Watch Kim Se Jeong in “Moon River” on Viki below:

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