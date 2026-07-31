Watch: Ryu Jun Yeol's New Drama 'Mousetrap' Announces Premiere Date With Thrilling Trailer

Netflix’s upcoming drama “Mousetrap” has unveiled its first trailer and poster!

On July 31 KST, Netflix officially announced that the highly-anticipated new series would premiere on August 28.

Based on the webtoon “Field Mouse,” “Mousetrap” is a thriller about a reclusive novelist who loses everything—his name, identity, and fortune—to a mysterious man known only as “The Rat.” To take back his life, he forges an unlikely alliance with the loan shark who once pursued him. Together, they embark on an intense pursuit in which the boundary between reality and deception collapses and deeper hidden truths emerge.

Ryu Jun Yeol will star as Moon Jae, a novelist living in isolation, while Sul Kyung Gu will play No Ja, a loan shark who stops at nothing when it comes to money.

The newly released trailer and poster highlight the terrifying situation faced by Moon Je: if he fails to prove that he is the real Moon Jae, he becomes an impostor.

At the beginning of the teaser trailer, Moon Jae, who is known only by his pen name, is seen living a dull, repetitive life at home. However, things taken an unexpected turn when his fingerprint isn’t recognized by a mobile banking app, preventing him from logging in.

Moon Jae then learns the shocking truth that someone called “The Rat” has been preparing for a long time to take everything from him. But after spending years living as a recluse, even the people around him don’t recognize him, making it seemingly impossible for him to prove his identity.

After having his entire life stolen from him, Moon Jae and loan shark No Ja set out on action-packed journey to find the man who has taken his identity.

Check out the new trailer and poster for “Mousetrap” below!

While you wait for August 28, watch Ryu Jun Yeol in “Alienoid: Return to the Future” on Viki below:

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And watch Sul Kyung Gu in “The Moon” below:

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