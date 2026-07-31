Lee Min Jung, Kim Ji Suk, And More Immerse Into Their Roles At Script Reading For New Drama 'OK, Let's Get Divorced'

Upcoming drama “OK, Let’s Get Divorced” has unveiled a glimpse of its first script reading session!

“OK, Let’s Get Divorced” follows the realistic divorce journey of a married couple who run a wedding dress shop as they decide to put an end to their exhausting marriage.

The script reading brought together director Joo Sung Woo, writer Hwang Ji Eon, and the cast including Lee Min Jung, Kim Ji Suk, Lee Hyun Jin, Lee Jini, Jung Eui Jae, and Wang Bit Na.

According to the production team, the actors immersed themselves in their roles as soon as the script reading began.

Lee Min Jung stars as Baek Mi Young, the CEO of G&White. She delicately portrays a character torn between her responsibilities at home and her identity as a workaholic. Her emotionally charged line, “Let’s get divorced,” hints at the emotional depth of her character’s journey.

Following the session, Lee Min Jung shared, “I hope you’ll show lots of love for this relatable drama that will make you laugh and cry.”

Kim Ji Suk plays Ji Won Ho, the co-CEO of G&White and Baek Mi Young’s husband. He brings his signature bright energy to the role, confidently portraying a talented designer while showcasing his natural, playful acting style.

Kim Ji Suk commented, “Please pay close attention to the journey of why this couple decided to get divorced and what happened between them.”

Lee Hyun Jin takes on the role of Calvin, Baek Mi Young’s ex-boyfriend. He skillfully portrays both the character’s warm and cold sides, balancing sharp charisma with moments of tenderness. His passionate performance adds tension to the story.

Lee Jini, who plays Gen Z photographer Ahn Hee Joo, brings fresh energy to the drama with her portrayal of the bold and outspoken character.

In addition, Jung Eui Jae, who portrays Ji Won Ho’s close junior Kang Kyung Tae, and Wang Bit Na, who plays G&White’s manager and Baek Mi Young’s college classmate Song Ah Ri, further elevated the script reading with their passionate performances.

“OK, Let’s Get Divorced” is set to premiere on August 19 at 11 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Min Jung in “Once Again” on Viki:

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Or watch Kim Ji Suk in “Monthly Magazine Home” here:

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