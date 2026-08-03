4 Messy Situations In Episodes 5-6 Of 'Dream To You' 

“Dream to You” is heading toward the end of its first half in a rollercoaster of emotions. While some moments were wildly hilarious, taking us into an easy comedy ride, some were so tumultuous that it could make you feel dizzy out of frustration. And yet, every second was worth it. Here are some of the moments that felt like a total mess, in a good and a bad way, in last week’s episodes!

Warning: spoilers from episodes 5-6 ahead.

1. Woo Soo Bin being abused by his father

Starting with the worst part, it was known that Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp) grew up in an abusive environment, but watching him fall into his father’s heinous emotional torture once again is too much to bear. Despite the man not saying or doing anything specific, his mere presence is enough of a trigger to send Woo Soo Bin into a spiral of self-loathing. It’s even more so after he guilt-trips Soo Bin by revealing Ju Yi Jae’s (Hyeri) old accident.

Admittedly, Soo Bin doesn’t have any responsibility in Yi Jae’s accident, or even in his parents’ terrible marriage, but the psychological scars he carries in his heart are already too deep and make it feel like he does have something to do with it. In that sense, although he was the one who escaped from that situation, he remains trapped in his own nightmare of a life. Luckily, he has Yi Jae by his side, who gives him the comfort he needs, at least in that moment.

2. Choi Sa Rang and Seo In Wook’s one night stand

Before things turn too depressing, Choi Sa Rang (Lee Ji Min) and Seo In Wook (Lee Sang Yeob) save the day with their crazy shenanigans. Sa Rang is the type of supportive female character that charms you with her easygoing and straightforward personality. On the other hand, In Wook is the type of confident and smart man who doesn’t back away easily when facing a challenge. And that’s probably why this couple works so well. He may be wicked, but she is his perfect match.

And easy enough, sparks fly between them even when he rejects her the first time they meet. But by the second time, they end up spending a passionate night together. That’s where everything starts to get a little complicated. Despite In Wook looking like the type to solely do casual relationships, Sa Rang gives a master class in how to make a man obsess over you: you just have to dump him and block him right away. With a new challenge in sight, it is clear we have seen far from the end of them.

3. Oh Ha Na’s mother manipulating Shim Yoo Geon

As if having one terrible parent in this drama wasn’t enough, Oh Ha Na’s (Lee Yul Eum) mother enters the competition to see who could emotionally damage their child the most. After virtually making her daughter live her entire life as her puppet, the woman still refuses to let go of the control over the young actress, living vicariously in the spotlight through her. But after spending all her life as her mother’s puppet, Oh Ha Na is ready to call it quits and walk away from the industry entirely.

Finding a new source of courage in her friendship with Shim Yoo Geon (Baek Sung Chul), Ha Na is determined to find her way out. And that’s what makes her mother using Yoo Geon’s desire to succeed as an actor to bait Ha Na, and force her into staying under her company, even more despicable. Though this couple has a very cute chemistry and, so far, they’ve shown great potential, it looks like their journey is already heading directly to disaster. The evil mother-in-law trope is definitely ever-evolving.

4. Ju Yi Jae being ostracized from the film team

What easy comes, easy goes, but in Yi Jae’s case, nothing really comes easily. Despite successfully finishing the script for her debut film, her relationship with Woo Soo Bin definitely hits a hurdle that seems impossible to surpass, even more so when their film crew purposely ostracizes her, misjudging her for her background. In those moments, not even their mutual affection can become a bridge to overcome the distance between them.

However, this sort of impasse makes you realize that, as you grow, there are instances in which you must let go of some pieces of your life to keep growing and move forward. As painful as it may look for them, both Soo Bin and Yi Jae decide to let go of their unfinished past, finally giving closure to their bittersweet first love. Although it might not be the development that we expected, could this mean the start of something new for them? Let’s discover it in the upcoming episodes of “Dream to You”!

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Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “Dream to You” and “Blossoms of Power”

Plans to watch: “Love For You”