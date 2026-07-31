Namkoong Min And Lee Seol Close In On The Truth Behind Her Kidnapping In “The Husband”

Namkoong Min is inching closer to uncovering the truth in “The Husband.”

“The Husband” is a thriller that follows Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min), a man who becomes entangled in a desperate battle against a dangerous criminal after his wife is kidnapped just before their divorce.

Spoilers

Previously, Kang Tae Joo tried to uncover a connection between his father-in-law Go Dong Chan (Jang Gwang), who was involved in an illegal fetal stem cell project, and the kidnapping of his wife Go Se Yoon (Lee Seol). The episode ended on a shocking note when Kang Tae Joo discovered the body of Ha Jung Soo (Jeon Kwang Jin), who had attempted to murder Kim Kyung Ae (Lee Sang Hee).

The newly released stills tease fresh clues surrounding the truth behind the case.

One set of stills shows Kang Tae Joo arriving at We Together Hospital alongside Team Leader Jang Do Sik (Lee Seok) and the police. After previously discovering Ha Jung Soo’s body in the hospital’s underground parking garage, it remains to be seen whether Kang Tae Joo will uncover the connection between Kim Kyung Ae, Go Dong Chan, and Ha Jung Soo—and move one step closer to the truth.

Other stills capture Go Se Yoon and Go Dong Chan. In the stills, Go Se Yoon secretly searches through Go Dong Chan’s study in the dark, seemingly looking for something. As she hurriedly rifles through documents, Go Dong Chan suddenly turns around with a cold stare. Another image shows Go Se Yoon leaving the study, her eyes filled with suspicion. Is Go Dong Chan the mastermind behind Go Se Yoon’s kidnapping?

Meanwhile, Kim Kyung Ae’s awakening introduces another unexpected twist. Before undergoing surgery, Kim Kyung Ae told Kang Tae Joo that she knew about Go Dong Chan’s illegal fetal stem cell project, after which Ha Jung Soo attempted to kill her by injecting her with potassium chloride. In the newly released stills, Kim Kyung Ae has regained consciousness and appears visibly startled by someone standing before her, raising anticipation over whether she will finally reveal the secret she has been hiding.

Episode 9 of “The Husband” airs on August 1 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Namkoong Min in “The Veil” on Viki below:

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And watch Lee Seol in “Between Him and Her” below:

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