Lee Seol Catches Namkoong Min With Jo Yun Seo In “The Husband”

“The Husband” has teased a tense encounter between Namkoong Min, Lee Seol, and Jo Yun Seo.

“The Husband” is a thriller that follows Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min), a man who becomes entangled in a desperate battle against a dangerous criminal after his wife is kidnapped just before their divorce.

Spoilers

Previously in Episode 8, Kang Tae Joo visited the area near his in-laws’ home in search of his missing father-in-law Go Dong Chan (Jang Gwang). Although he caught sight of his wife Go Se Yoon (Lee Seol) in his side mirror for the first time since her kidnapping, the two ultimately failed to meet face-to-face.

In the upcoming Episode 9, the tangled relationships between the characters begin to surface. In a hospital hallway, Kang Tae Joo and Go Se Yoon cross paths and exchange something, but Kang Tae Joo deliberately avoids meeting her gaze, leaving Go Se Yoon visibly frustrated.

Moments later, when Go Se Yoon turns back to look at him again, she sees Kang Tae Joo engaging in a serious conversation with Cha Myung Hee (Jo Yun Seo), raising new questions about the relationship between the three.

The production team commented, “This scene, in which Go Se Yoon witnesses Kang Tae Joo meeting with Cha Myung Hee, will become a pivotal moment that raises questions about the relationship between the three characters. Tune in to Episode 9 to find out whether a new incident involving the three of them will unfold.” They added, “The scene featuring Kang Tae Joo, Go Se Yoon, and Cha Myung Hee marks another major turning point in the story. Please look forward to discovering why the three of them end up crossing paths at this particular moment.”

Episode 9 of “The Husband” airs on August 1 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Namkoong Min in “The Veil” on Viki below:

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And watch Lee Seol in “Between Him and Her” below:

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