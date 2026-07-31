Winners Of 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards

The winners have been announced for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards!

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, Korea’s first award ceremony specifically for streaming platforms, was held on July 31 with Lim Yoona and Jun Hyun Moo as the hosts.

The Grand Prize went to Kim Go Eun for her role in “You and Everything Else.” Best Drama was awarded to “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier,” while “Better Late Than Single” won Best Variety Show.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Daesang (Grand Prize): Kim Go Eun (“You and Everything Else”)

Best Drama: “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”

Best Variety Show: “Better Late Than Single”

Best Actress: Shin Hae Sun (“The Art of Sarah”)

Best Actor: Park Hae Soo (“The Scarecrow”)

Top Excellence Award for Female Entertainer: Kim Sook (“Screwballs 4”)

Top Excellence Award for Male Entertainer: Kim Won Hun (“SNL Korea 8”)

Excellence Award for Female Entertainer: Jung Yi Rang (“Dabang Sisters”)

Excellence Award for Male Entertainer: Joo Woo Jae (“Screwballs 4”)

Best Supporting Actress: Park Bo Kyung (“The Art of Sarah”)

Best Supporting Actor: Yoon Kyung Ho (“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”)

Best New Actress: Jeon So Young (“If Wishes Could Kill”)

Best New Actor: Kim Jae Won (“Yumi’s Cells 3”)

Best New Female Entertainer: Yoon (“The White Collars 2”)

Best New Male Entertainer: Kim Kyu Won (“SNL Korea 8”)

Global Icon With LAVIEN Cosmetics Award: Go Youn Jung (“Can This Love Be Translated?)

Popular Star Award: Go Youn Jung, Byeon Woo Seok, Yu Jae Seok, Lee Soo Ji

OST Popularity Award: An Yu Jin (“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” OST)

Congratulations to all of the winners!

Watch “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”:

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“The Scarecrow” here:

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And “Yumi’s Cells 3” below:

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