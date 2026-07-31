Winners Of 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards

Winners Of 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards

TV/Film
Jul 31, 2026
by D Kim

The winners have been announced for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards!

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, Korea’s first award ceremony specifically for streaming platforms, was held on July 31 with Lim Yoona and Jun Hyun Moo as the hosts.

The Grand Prize went to Kim Go Eun for her role in “You and Everything Else.” Best Drama was awarded to “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier,” while “Better Late Than Single” won Best Variety Show.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Daesang (Grand Prize): Kim Go Eun (“You and Everything Else”)

Best Drama: “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”

Best Variety Show: “Better Late Than Single”

Best Actress: Shin Hae Sun (“The Art of Sarah”)

Best Actor: Park Hae Soo (“The Scarecrow”)

Top Excellence Award for Female Entertainer: Kim Sook (“Screwballs 4”)

Top Excellence Award for Male Entertainer: Kim Won Hun (“SNL Korea 8”)

Excellence Award for Female Entertainer: Jung Yi Rang (“Dabang Sisters”)

Excellence Award for Male Entertainer: Joo Woo Jae (“Screwballs 4”)

Best Supporting Actress: Park Bo Kyung (“The Art of Sarah”)

Best Supporting Actor: Yoon Kyung Ho (“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”)

Best New Actress: Jeon So Young (“If Wishes Could Kill”)

Best New Actor: Kim Jae Won (“Yumi’s Cells 3”)

Best New Female Entertainer: Yoon (“The White Collars 2”)

Best New Male Entertainer: Kim Kyu Won (“SNL Korea 8”)

Global Icon With LAVIEN Cosmetics Award: Go Youn Jung (“Can This Love Be Translated?)

Popular Star Award: Go Youn Jung, Byeon Woo Seok, Yu Jae Seok, Lee Soo Ji

OST Popularity Award: An Yu Jin (“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” OST)

Congratulations to all of the winners!

Watch “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”:

Watch Now

“The Scarecrow” here:

Watch Now

And “Yumi’s Cells 3” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)

5th Blue Dragon Series Awards
An Yu Jin
Better Late Than Single
Byeon Woo Seok
Can This Love Be Translated?
Dabang Sisters
Go Youn Jung
If Wishes Could Kill
IVE
Jeon So Young
Joo Woo Jae
Jun Hyun Moo
Jung Yi Rang
Kim Go Eun
Kim Jae Won
Kim Kyu Won
Kim Sook
Kim Won Hun
Lee Soo Ji
Lim YoonA
Park Bo Kyung
Park Hae Soo
Screwballs
Shin Hae Sun
SNL Korea 8
STAYC
The Art of Sarah
The Legend of Kitchen Soldier
The Scarecrow
The White Collars 2
Yoon
Yoon Kyung Ho
You and Everything Else
Yu Jae Seok
Yumi's Cells 3

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