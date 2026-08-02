Rising Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Rising Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Aug 02, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising actors!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising actors’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from June 23 to July 23.

Yoon Kyung Ho, who recently appeared in the hit dramas “Agent Kim Reactivated” and “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier,” shot to the top of this month’s list after seeing a whopping 629.82 percent increase in his brand reputation index since June. His total score came out to 3,638,769 for July.

The stars of “Teach You a Lesson” swept the next two spots on the list: Kim Moo Yul rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 3,144,794, while Jin Ki Joo climbed to third with a score of 2,514,560.

Park Ji Hoon, who most recently starred in “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier,” came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,462,357.

Finally, Heo Nam Jun, who recently stole hearts in “My Royal Nemesis,” rounded out the top five for July with a brand reputation index of 2,080,731.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Yoon Kyung Ho
  2. Kim Moo Yul
  3. Jin Ki Joo
  4. Park Ji Hoon
  5. Heo Nam Jun
  6. Park Jeong Min
  7. Choi Hyun Wook
  8. Lee Jong Suk
  9. Go Youn Jung
  10. Kim Nam Gil
  11. Byeon Woo Seok
  12. Ju Ji Hoon
  13. Kim Go Eun
  14. Han Hye Jin
  15. Lim Ji Yeon
  16. Lee Je Hoon
  17. Koo Kyo Hwan
  18. Park Min Young
  19. ITZY’s Ryujin
  20. Kim Se Jeong
  21. Jung Woo
  22. Ji Sung
  23. Park Shin Hye
  24. Han Ji Min
  25. Park Bo Young
  26. EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.)
  27. Kim Young Kwang
  28. Lee Jae Wook
  29. Yoo Hae Jin
  30. Kim Jae Won

Watch Yoon Kyung Ho and Park Ji Hoon in “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Check out Kim Moo Yul’s film “The Old Woman with the Knife” here:

Watch Now

And watch Jin Ki Joo in “Undercover High School” below!

Watch Now

Byeon Woo Seok
Choi Hyun Wook
Doh Kyung Soo
EXO
Go Youn Jung
Han Hye Jin
Han Ji Min
Heo Nam Jun
ITZY
Ji Sung
Jin Ki Joo
Ju Ji Hoon
Jung Woo
Kim Go Eun
Kim Jae Won
Kim Moo Yul
Kim Nam Gil
Kim Se Jeong
Kim Young Kwang
Koo Kyo Hwan
Lee Jae Wook
Lee Je Hoon
Lee Jong Suk
Park Bo Young
Park Jeong Min
Park Ji Hoon
Park Min Young
Park Shin Hye
Ryujin
Yoo Hae Jin
Yoon Kyung Ho

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