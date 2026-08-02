Rising Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising actors!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising actors’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from June 23 to July 23.

Yoon Kyung Ho, who recently appeared in the hit dramas “Agent Kim Reactivated” and “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier,” shot to the top of this month’s list after seeing a whopping 629.82 percent increase in his brand reputation index since June. His total score came out to 3,638,769 for July.

The stars of “Teach You a Lesson” swept the next two spots on the list: Kim Moo Yul rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 3,144,794, while Jin Ki Joo climbed to third with a score of 2,514,560.

Park Ji Hoon, who most recently starred in “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier,” came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,462,357.

Finally, Heo Nam Jun, who recently stole hearts in “My Royal Nemesis,” rounded out the top five for July with a brand reputation index of 2,080,731.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Yoon Kyung Ho and Park Ji Hoon in “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below:

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Check out Kim Moo Yul’s film “The Old Woman with the Knife” here:

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And watch Jin Ki Joo in “Undercover High School” below!

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