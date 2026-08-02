CORTIS's Lollapalooza Set Shortened Due To Intense Flooding

CORTIS’s set at Lollapalooza 2026 was shortened due to the heavy rainfall and flooding in Chicago.

On August 1 local time, Lollapalooza delayed the start of Day 3 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. CT “due to current and overnight heavy rains.”

Although most of the sets scheduled between 12 and 3 p.m. were canceled, CORTIS’s performance was moved back to 3:40 p.m. instead. However, their set was shortened by 10 minutes, meaning that they performed for 40 minutes instead of 50, as originally scheduled.

BLACKPINK‘s Jennie, who also took the stage tonight as a headliner, was scheduled to perform later in the evening, meaning that her set time was unaffected by the delay.

Meanwhile, aespa is set to perform at Day 4 of Lollapalooza 2026 on August 2 local time.

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