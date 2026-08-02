UNCHILD To Make 1st-Ever Comeback In September

High Up Entertainment’s rookie girl group UNCHILD is gearing up for their first-ever comeback!

Following the group’s celebration of the 100th day since their debut, High Up Entertainment officially announced, “UNCHILD is confirmed to make a comeback in September and are currently busy with album preparations.”

Ahead of the agency’s formal announcement, UNCHILD previously shared the news of their comeback with their fans during a live broadcast.

UNCHILD made their debut this past April with their first single “We Are UNCHILD.” According to High Up Entertainment, the group will be expanding their unique musical identity through their upcoming comeback.

Stay tuned for more details on UNCHILD’s return!

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