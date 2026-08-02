Namkoong Min And Lee Seol Share A Tearful Embrace In 'The Husband'

KBS 2TV’s “The Husband” has shared a sneak peek of an emotional moment between Namkoong Min and Lee Seol!

“The Husband” is a thriller drama about a man on the brink of divorce who unexpectedly becomes embroiled in a desperate fight with a dangerous criminal in order to rescue his wife.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “The Husband,” Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min) searched desperately for his wife Go Se Yoon (Lee Seol) after hearing that Noh Man Hee (Kim Dae Myeung) was heading to the hospital. Meanwhile, in a chilling scene, Noh Man Hee suddenly showed up in front of Go Se Yoon with a blood-stained hammer.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Kang Tae Joo and Go Se Yoon finally reconcile with a tearful embrace. When Kang Tae Joo returns home, he is surprised to find Go Se Yoon, who had been staying at her parents’ house, sitting in the living room.

Kang Tae Joo approaches Go Se Yoon and silently gazes at her for a long time, while Go Se Yoon sheds tears as she pours out all of the emotions she had been suppressing. Soon afterwards, the couple hugs each other tightly, and Kang Tae Joo tenderly pats Go Se Yoon on the back to comfort her.

“For the first time in the drama, Kang Tae Joo and Go Se Yoon will share a tender embrace as a married couple,” said the drama’s production team. “Will the conflict between the two of them be resolved, and will they share the secret behind the kidnapping incident related to [Kang Tae Joo’s] father-in-law Go Dong Chan? These will be the key points to look out for in [today’s] episode.”

The next episode of “The Husband” will air on August 2 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Namkoong Min in “The Veil” on Viki below:

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And watch Lee Seol in “Between Him and Her” below:

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