Watch: So Ji Sub, Choi Dae Hoon, Yoon Kyung Ho, Seo Su Min, And More Share Heartfelt Goodbyes On Set Of 'Agent Kim Reactivated'

SBS’s “Agent Kim Reactivated” has released a making-of video featuring moments from the final filming!

The behind-the-scenes video begins with So Ji Sub and Seo Su Min enjoying a walk in the cherry blossom road. Afterwards, Seo Su Min and Yoon Kyung Ho share their excitement to eat sushi, mentioning how they didn’t eat until now to save room for their stomachs.

So Ji Sub, Choi Dae Hoon, and Yoon Kyung Ho are full of laughter as they film their final scenes, getting playful and creative with their ideas. The final filming is filled with laughter, emotional farewells, and hugs as everyone wraps up filming.

In their closing statements, Yoon Kyung Ho shares, “With Manager Kim (So Ji Sub) and Han Soo (Choi Dae Hoon), I recall the three of us would have fun making ideas together to film scenes.” Choi Dae Hoon remarks, “I’m really grateful to face the end with warm hearts. I’m so sad to let [the character] go.” So Ji Sub comments, “I was happy throughout filming, and I hope the people who watch are also happy.” The three actors express their gratitude to viewers for tuning in to the drama.

Watch the final making-of video below!

“Agent Kim Reactivated” recently came to a successful close with No. 1 ratings.

Watch So Ji Sub in “Oh My Venus” below:

Watch Now

Also watch Yoon Kyung Ho in “The Legend of the Kitchen Soldier” on Viki:





Watch Now