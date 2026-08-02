3 Reasons To Get Excited For Tonight's Premiere Of 'My Bias, My Boss'

tvN’s highly-anticipated drama “My Bias, My Boss” kicks off tonight!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Jun), who joins a company to meet her longtime idol bias Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), and the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

With the drama’s first episode airing tonight, here are three reasons to look forward to the new series:

1. An exciting love triangle with two dashing male leads

In the drama, Nam Da Reum is a passionate fan of Lee Chan, a member of the idol group D.N.X. Hoping to become a “successful fan” by achieving her dream of working together with her ultimate bias, Nam Da Reum gets a job at Apello, a fashion startup co-founded by Lee Chan and Kang Ha Gi. However, before she even gets to meet Lee Chan in person, she winds up becoming entangled with Kang Ha Gi as her work life gets off to a rocky start.

Eventually, Nam Da Reum will find herself at the center of an enviable love triangle, with Kang Ha Gi and Lee Chan becoming romantic rivals. Both Kang Ha Gi, who is a consummate professional at work but clumsy when it comes to romance, and Lee Chan, who has always received lots of love from his fans but has never gotten to experience true romantic love, wind up falling for Nam Da Reum before they even realize it. As each of the two men attempts to win Nam Da Reum’s heart in his own way, viewers will have a tough time deciding which male lead to root for.

2. Kang Hoon, Kim Hye Jun, and Cha Woo Min’s first romantic comedy

Although Kang Hoon, Kim Hye Jun, and Cha Woo Min have proven their acting chops in other projects, “My Bias, My Boss” marks the first romantic comedy of all three leads’ careers, piquing curiosity as to how they will tackle this new genre.

The trio will also be joined by a strong supporting cast of scene-stealers, including ITZY’s Yuna, former OH MY GIRL member Gong Jiho, and Kim Ah Young.

3. An engaging story of personal growth

“My Bias, My Boss” will follow superfan Nam Da Reum’s journey of growth as she matures into a true adult. Having found her motivation in life through her bias Lee Chan, Nam Da Reum turns down a coveted job at a major corporation in order to pursue her dream of becoming a fashion marketer.

Instead of focusing on the standards of others, Nam Da Reum follows her own heart and bravely takes on new challenges, and her courage will provide warm comfort and encouragement to young viewers navigating modern reality.

“My Bias, My Boss” premieres on August 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki. Check out a highlight trailer for the drama here!

You can also watch another trailer for the drama with subtitles below:

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