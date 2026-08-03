Seo Kang Jun And Ahn Eun Jin’s Upcoming Drama “A Love Other Than Yours” Announces Premiere Date With First Look

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “A Love Other Than Yours” has unveiled its first glimpse featuring Seo Kang Jun and Ahn Eun Jin!

“A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar. As passion fades and loyalty and trust take its place, they find themselves torn between breaking up and getting married, ultimately reexamining the true meaning of love.

Leading the story are Seo Kang Jun as Namgoong Ho and Ahn Eun Jin as Lee Mi Do. The newly released stills show the longtime couple enjoying a date at a restaurant. Their natural gaze toward each other reflects the comfort of a relationship built over the years while also hinting at subtle emotional tension that foreshadows a shift in their dynamic.

Namgoong Ho is an assistant manager on the TF team at Hunmin Confectionery. Sociable, humorous, and warm, he has spent the past 10 years envisioning a future with his longtime girlfriend, Lee Mi Do. However, he begins to notice a change in her expression and is forced to confront the evolving nature of their relationship. In the stills, he exudes a composed presence in an all-black suit.

Opposite him, Lee Mi Do is a film director who has always regarded marriage to Namgoong Ho as an unquestioned part of her future, even during life’s most difficult moments. However, as unexpected emotions begin to seep into her once-familiar daily life, she finds herself struggling with confusion. Her off-the-shoulder styling and long straight hair captivate, while her restrained expression reflect the character’s emotional state.

The production team said, “‘A Love Other Than Yours’ is a realistic romance that captures emotions anyone in a long-term relationship has likely experienced at least once. We hope viewers will follow the familiarity and comfort of this couple in their 10th year together, brought to life by Seo Kang Jun and Ahn Eun Jin, as well as the subtle emotional changes that gradually emerge.”

“A Love Other Than Yours” is set to premiere on September 12 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Eun Jin in “My Dearest” below:

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And watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School”:

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