Lee Joo Ahn And Jo Aram Confirmed To Join Seo Kang Jun And Ahn Eun Jin In New Romance Drama

Lee Joo Ahn and Jo Aram will be starring alongside Seo Kang Jun and Ahn Eun Jin in KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Another Love But You” (literal translation)!

“Another Love But You” is a realistic romance drama that tells the story of a couple entering their 10th year of dating who experience unexpected emotional changes within a relationship that once felt familiar. The two fill the space left by fading passion with loyalty and trust as they struggle between breaking up and getting married, ultimately reconsidering the true nature of love.

Lee Joo Ahn plays Han Tae Seung, the man who brings an unexpected change to Lee Mi Do’s (Ahn Eun Jin) life. A lawyer at Jaegang Law Firm, Han Tae Seung is a hard nut who took on a case for a film company that unilaterally dismissed Lee Mi Do, using all kinds of threats. However, he becomes interested in Lee Mi Do, a peculiar woman who remains steadfast even at the lowest point of her life, and at some point, his tenacity, once focused solely on winning cases, shifts toward his growing interest in her.

Jo Aram plays Park Su Ah, a junior colleague who gently but firmly shakes Namgoong Ho (Seo Kang Jun). Park Su Ah has a special past with him. When she meets Namgoong Ho, who once shone brighter than the sea, again at Hoonmin Confectionery, her heart races, sending ripples through Namgoong Ho’s own unsettled heart.

The production team said, “Following Seo Kang Jun and Ahn Eun Jin, Lee Joo Ahn and Jo Aram have joined the cast. We expect them to bring persuasiveness and realism to the irresistible emotions everyone experiences at least once in life. When another ‘one’ enters a daily life once filled only with ‘the one,’ the turbulent emotions and relationships will be a key point of interest in the story. Please look forward to the authentic performances of these four actors, which will bring life to a realistic romance that continues to love and live despite everything.”

“Another Love But You” is slated to premiere in the second half of 2026.

In the meantime, watch Jo Aram in “The Auditors” below:

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And Lee Joo Ahn in “True Beauty” below:

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