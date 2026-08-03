Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, August Week 1

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, August Week 1

Music
Aug 03, 2026
by edward1849

The top three songs remained the same as last week. CORTIS’s “REDRED” continues to occupy the top spot, making it the song’s eighth week overall at No. 1. Congratulations to CORTIS!

Holding steady at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, are aespa’s “LEMONADE” and ILLIT’s “It’s Me.”

Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Debuting at No. 7 is fromis_9’s “Vitamin ME,” the title track from their second full album “Glow ME.” Blending rhythmic Latin-inspired grooves with a catchy melody, “Vitamin ME” delivers bright, refreshing energy while reflecting the group’s desire to continue evolving.

Taeyeon’s “Bansanka” moves up four spots to No. 9. A remake of Japanese artist tuki.’s 2023 hit song, Taeyeon preserves the sentiment of the original while adding her own unique vocal color.

Singles Music Chart - August 2026, Week 1
  • 1 (–) REDRED
    Image of REDRED
    Album: GREENGREEN
    Artist/Band: CORTIS
    • Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    • Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 14 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 2 (–) LEMONADE
    Image of LEMONADE
    Album: LEMONADE
    Artist/Band: aespa
    • Music: Jankel, Shaw, Upsahl, Villanueva
    • Lyrics: Ellie Suh
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 8 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 3 (–) It’s Me
    Image of It’s Me
    Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    • Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 13 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 4 (–) LOVE ATTACK
    Image of LOVE ATTACK
    Album: SCENEDROME
    Artist/Band: RESCENE
    • Music: Wilhelmina, Jonasson, Landell, The Muze
    • Lyrics: Bang Hye Hyun, The Muze
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 18 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 5 (+1) BAD
    Image of BAD
    Album: GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5
    Artist/Band: ATEEZ
    • Music: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Joe Harvey, Jack Harvey
    • Lyrics: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Hongjoong, Mingi
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 5 Number of week on chart
       
    • 5 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 6 (-1) Suddenly
    Image of Suddenly
    Album: I.O.I : LOOP
    Artist/Band: I.O.I
    • Music: VVN, KUSH, IDO
    • Lyrics: Jeon Somi, VVN
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 10 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 7 (new) Vitamin ME
    Image of Vitamin ME
    Album: Glow ME
    Artist/Band: fromis_9
    • Music: Tomy, Joseph K, TRINITY, Ayushy, Sawicki
    • Lyrics: Tomy, Kim Da Bin, Song Yoo, Na Yoon Jung, Park Se Rin, Ayushy, Sawicki
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 7 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 8 (–) Lemon Tang
    Image of Lemon Tang
    Album: Lemon Tang
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: KENZIE, Andrew Choi, no2zcat, JSONG, Rouno
    • Lyrics: KENZIE
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 8 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 9 (+4) BANSANKA
    Image of BANSANKA
    Album: J-POP REMAKE Vol.1
    Artist/Band: Taeyeon
    • Music: tuki.
    • Lyrics: Lee Seuran
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 13 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 9 Peak on chart
       
  • 10 (-3) Heavy Serenade
    Image of Heavy Serenade
    Album: Heavy Serenade
    Artist/Band: NMIXX
    • Music: ESUM, Ayushy, Awrii, Anes, Glenmark, SEORA, SSo
    • Lyrics: HANRORO
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 11 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (-1) 캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch) Yena
12 (–) 404 (New Era) KiiiKiii
13 (+7) 생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking) Choi Yu Ree
14 (+3) SWIM BTS
15 (–) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO
16 (-7) Ice Cream Yeonjun
17 (+1) BANG BANG IVE
18 (+3) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU
19 (+4) Good Goodbye Hwasa
20 (new) SNEAKERS LUN8
21 (new) Stagefright 8TURN
22 (-11) BOOMPALA LE SSERAFIM
23 (new) BODY WAVE BBGIRLS
24 (new) Time’s Tickin’ Yunho
25 (new) Don’t Wake Me Up! Wonho
26 (+1) Drowning WOODZ
27 (-2) Popcorn Doh Kyung Soo
28 (+1) Love Love Love Epik High
29 (+7) 춤 (CHOOM) BABYMONSTER
30 (-4) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi
31 (-1) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK
32 (new) Less than a lover Jennie
33 (+1) 그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world) Car, the garden
34 (-15) Kids Return idntt
35 (-13) VIRAL BOYNEXTDOOR
36 (-22) Gimme Dat Love i-dle
37 (-4) ICONIC BY MISTAKE LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, KATSEYE
38 (new) ChecK Hyolyn
39 (-1) DDI RO RI MEOVV
40 (+3) toxic till the end Rosé
41 (new) WET Park Jin Young
42 (-1) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
43 (-27) RUN TO YOU AHOF
44 (new) 바다 가자 (to the Sea (2026 Ver.)) Song Ha Yea
45 (-21) 너를 위한 약속 (Promise) SUPER JUNIOR-83z
46 (-6) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk
47 (–) FLYING HIGH WITH U VINXEN
48 (-3) Flashback N.Flying
49 (new) 뭐라할까 (What to say) Sandeul
50 (-15) Icy & Spicy Lee Minhyuk (HUTA)


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

aespa
ATEEZ
CORTIS
fromis_9
Hearts2Hearts
I.O.I
ILLIT
NMIXX
RESCENE
Soompi Spotlight
Taeyeon
Weekly Music Chart 2026

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