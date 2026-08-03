Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, August Week 1

The top three songs remained the same as last week. CORTIS’s “REDRED” continues to occupy the top spot, making it the song’s eighth week overall at No. 1. Congratulations to CORTIS!

Holding steady at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, are aespa’s “LEMONADE” and ILLIT’s “It’s Me.”

Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Debuting at No. 7 is fromis_9’s “Vitamin ME,” the title track from their second full album “Glow ME.” Blending rhythmic Latin-inspired grooves with a catchy melody, “Vitamin ME” delivers bright, refreshing energy while reflecting the group’s desire to continue evolving.

Taeyeon’s “Bansanka” moves up four spots to No. 9. A remake of Japanese artist tuki.’s 2023 hit song, Taeyeon preserves the sentiment of the original while adding her own unique vocal color.

Singles Music Chart - August 2026, Week 1 1 (–) REDRED Album: GREENGREEN Artist/Band: CORTIS Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 14 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

2 (–) LEMONADE Album: LEMONADE Artist/Band: aespa Music: Jankel, Shaw, Upsahl, Villanueva Lyrics: Ellie Suh Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 8 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

3 (–) It’s Me Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 13 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

4 (–) LOVE ATTACK Album: SCENEDROME Artist/Band: RESCENE Music: Wilhelmina, Jonasson, Landell, The Muze Lyrics: Bang Hye Hyun, The Muze Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 18 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

5 (+1) BAD Album: GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5 Artist/Band: ATEEZ Music: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Joe Harvey, Jack Harvey Lyrics: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Hongjoong, Mingi Genres: Dance Chart Info 6 Previous rank 5 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

6 (-1) Suddenly Album: : LOOP I.O.I : LOOP Artist/Band: I.O.I Music: VVN, KUSH, IDO Lyrics: Jeon Somi, VVN Genres: Dance Chart Info 5 Previous rank 10 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

7 (new) Vitamin ME Album: Glow ME Artist/Band: fromis_9 Music: Tomy, Joseph K, TRINITY, Ayushy, Sawicki Lyrics: Tomy, Kim Da Bin, Song Yoo, Na Yoon Jung, Park Se Rin, Ayushy, Sawicki Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 7 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

8 (–) Lemon Tang Album: Lemon Tang Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: KENZIE, Andrew Choi, no2zcat, JSONG, Rouno Lyrics: KENZIE Genres: Dance Chart Info 8 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 8 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

9 (+4) BANSANKA Album: J-POP REMAKE Vol.1 Artist/Band: Taeyeon Music: tuki. Lyrics: Lee Seuran Genres: Ballad Chart Info 13 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 9 Peak on chart

10 (-3) Heavy Serenade Album: Heavy Serenade Artist/Band: NMIXX Music: ESUM, Ayushy, Awrii, Anes, Glenmark, SEORA, SSo Lyrics: HANRORO Genres: Dance Chart Info 7 Previous rank 11 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (-1) 캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch) Yena 12 (–) 404 (New Era) KiiiKiii 13 (+7) 생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking) Choi Yu Ree 14 (+3) SWIM BTS 15 (–) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO 16 (-7) Ice Cream Yeonjun 17 (+1) BANG BANG IVE 18 (+3) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU 19 (+4) Good Goodbye Hwasa 20 (new) SNEAKERS LUN8 21 (new) Stagefright 8TURN 22 (-11) BOOMPALA LE SSERAFIM 23 (new) BODY WAVE BBGIRLS 24 (new) Time’s Tickin’ Yunho 25 (new) Don’t Wake Me Up! Wonho 26 (+1) Drowning WOODZ 27 (-2) Popcorn Doh Kyung Soo 28 (+1) Love Love Love Epik High 29 (+7) 춤 (CHOOM) BABYMONSTER 30 (-4) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi 31 (-1) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK 32 (new) Less than a lover Jennie 33 (+1) 그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world) Car, the garden 34 (-15) Kids Return idntt 35 (-13) VIRAL BOYNEXTDOOR 36 (-22) Gimme Dat Love i-dle 37 (-4) ICONIC BY MISTAKE LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, KATSEYE 38 (new) ChecK Hyolyn 39 (-1) DDI RO RI MEOVV 40 (+3) toxic till the end Rosé 41 (new) WET Park Jin Young 42 (-1) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 43 (-27) RUN TO YOU AHOF 44 (new) 바다 가자 (to the Sea (2026 Ver.)) Song Ha Yea 45 (-21) 너를 위한 약속 (Promise) SUPER JUNIOR-83z 46 (-6) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk 47 (–) FLYING HIGH WITH U VINXEN 48 (-3) Flashback N.Flying 49 (new) 뭐라할까 (What to say) Sandeul 50 (-15) Icy & Spicy Lee Minhyuk (HUTA)





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%