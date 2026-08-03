Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, August Week 1
The top three songs remained the same as last week. CORTIS’s “REDRED” continues to occupy the top spot, making it the song’s eighth week overall at No. 1. Congratulations to CORTIS!
Holding steady at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, are aespa’s “LEMONADE” and ILLIT’s “It’s Me.”
Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.
Debuting at No. 7 is fromis_9’s “Vitamin ME,” the title track from their second full album “Glow ME.” Blending rhythmic Latin-inspired grooves with a catchy melody, “Vitamin ME” delivers bright, refreshing energy while reflecting the group’s desire to continue evolving.
Taeyeon’s “Bansanka” moves up four spots to No. 9. A remake of Japanese artist tuki.’s 2023 hit song, Taeyeon preserves the sentiment of the original while adding her own unique vocal color.
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1 (–) REDRED
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 14 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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2 (–) LEMONADE
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 8 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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3 (–) It’s Me
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 13 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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4 (–) LOVE ATTACK
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 18 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
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5 (+1) BAD
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 5 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
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6 (-1) Suddenly
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 10 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
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7 (new) Vitamin ME
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
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8 (–) Lemon Tang
- Chart Info
- 8 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 8 Peak on chart
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9 (+4) BANSANKA
- Chart Info
- 13 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 9 Peak on chart
-
10 (-3) Heavy Serenade
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 11 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (-1)
|캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch)
|Yena
|12 (–)
|404 (New Era)
|KiiiKiii
|13 (+7)
|생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking)
|Choi Yu Ree
|14 (+3)
|SWIM
|BTS
|15 (–)
|사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love)
|HANRORO
|16 (-7)
|Ice Cream
|Yeonjun
|17 (+1)
|BANG BANG
|IVE
|18 (+3)
|기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart)
|AKMU
|19 (+4)
|Good Goodbye
|Hwasa
|20 (new)
|SNEAKERS
|LUN8
|21 (new)
|Stagefright
|8TURN
|22 (-11)
|BOOMPALA
|LE SSERAFIM
|23 (new)
|BODY WAVE
|BBGIRLS
|24 (new)
|Time’s Tickin’
|Yunho
|25 (new)
|Don’t Wake Me Up!
|Wonho
|26 (+1)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|27 (-2)
|Popcorn
|Doh Kyung Soo
|28 (+1)
|Love Love Love
|Epik High
|29 (+7)
|춤 (CHOOM)
|BABYMONSTER
|30 (-4)
|타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE)
|Davichi
|31 (-1)
|뛰어 (JUMP)
|BLACKPINK
|32 (new)
|Less than a lover
|Jennie
|33 (+1)
|그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world)
|Car, the garden
|34 (-15)
|Kids Return
|idntt
|35 (-13)
|VIRAL
|BOYNEXTDOOR
|36 (-22)
|Gimme Dat Love
|i-dle
|37 (-4)
|ICONIC BY MISTAKE
|LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, KATSEYE
|38 (new)
|ChecK
|Hyolyn
|39 (-1)
|DDI RO RI
|MEOVV
|40 (+3)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|41 (new)
|WET
|Park Jin Young
|42 (-1)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|43 (-27)
|RUN TO YOU
|AHOF
|44 (new)
|바다 가자 (to the Sea (2026 Ver.))
|Song Ha Yea
|45 (-21)
|너를 위한 약속 (Promise)
|SUPER JUNIOR-83z
|46 (-6)
|멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love)
|Lee Chanhyuk
|47 (–)
|FLYING HIGH WITH U
|VINXEN
|48 (-3)
|Flashback
|N.Flying
|49 (new)
|뭐라할까 (What to say)
|Sandeul
|50 (-15)
|Icy & Spicy
|Lee Minhyuk (HUTA)
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%