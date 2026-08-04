ALPHA DRIVE ONE's Sanghyeon To Undergo Surgery + Take Temporary Break From Activities

ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s agency WAKEONE has released a new statement regarding Sanghyeon’s health.

Previously, WAKEONE shared a statement that Sanghyeon had been advised to limit vocal strain after visiting the hospital due to discomfort in his throat. On August 4, WAKEONE released a follow-up statement regarding Sanghyeon’s health, sharing that he is scheduled to undergo surgery following a vocal cord polyp diagnosis.

Read the full statement below:

Hello, this is WAKEONE.

We would like to share a further update on ALPHA DRIVE ONE member Sanghyeon’s current health condition and upcoming activities.

After experiencing discomfort in his throat, Sanghyeon visited the hospital and has since been undergoing follow-up checkups and treatment. Recent tests confirmed a diagnosis of a vocal cord polyp, which requires surgery.

Sanghyeon is scheduled to undergo surgery to remove the vocal cord polyp on Wednesday, August 5. After the procedure, Sanghyeon will be able to carry out daily activities and light physical activity that do not place excessive strain on his body, but his medical team has advised that he rest his voice for about three weeks.

To prioritize the artist’s health and recovery, Sanghyeon will be taking a break from all official schedules from Wednesday, August 5 through Saturday, August 22.

After August 22, he will return to activities once he’s had sufficient time to fully recover, based on guidance from his medical team as well as his own condition and wishes. Voice-related activities like speaking and singing will resume gradually as he recovers, so some limitations may remain for the time being. We kindly ask for your understanding.

For updates on upcoming schedules, please check the schedule board.

We will also continue working closely with the medical team to support Sanghyeon’s full recovery and make sure he can return to his activities as an artist in a stable and healthy condition. We remain fully committed to supporting his ongoing vocal care and any rehabilitation he may need along the way.

Thank you.