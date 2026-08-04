'My Bias, My Boss' Premieres To A Promising Start

“My Bias, My Boss” has joined the ratings race for Monday-Tuesday dramas!

On August 3, tvN’s new drama “My Bias, My Boss” aired its first episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the episode garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.2 percent, markting a relatively strong start.

Based on a webtoon, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Jun), who joins a company to meet her longtime idol bias Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), and the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

Meanwhile, ENA’s rom-com “Dream to You” kicked off the second half of its run on an average nationwide rating of 2.0 percent. This is a 0.3 percent decrease from its previous episode’s rating of 2.3 percent.

Check out the first episode of “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki:

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Also catch up on “Dream to You” with subtitles below:

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