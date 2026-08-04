Kim Ji Suk Dishes On His “OK, Let’s Get Divorced” Character, Chemistry With Lee Min Jung, And More

Kim Ji Suk has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “OK, Let’s Get Divorced”!

“OK, Let’s Get Divorced” follows the realistic divorce journey of a married couple who run a wedding dress shop as they decide to put an end to their exhausting marriage.

Kim Ji Suk plays Ji Won Ho, the co-CEO and designer of the wedding dress shop G&White.

In the newly released stills, his professional side is evident as he focuses on his work as a talented designer and looks through fashion magazines. In contrast, another still shows him with a somewhat agitated expression, hinting at what may have happened to him. It remains to be seen why Ji Won Ho, who once appeared to have achieved both career success and love, received a divorce notice from his wife Baek Mi Young (Lee Min Jung).

Kim Ji Suk described the drama through the keyword “process,” explaining, “It is a story that shows in detail the process of how a couple who once loved each other so deeply that they would have seemed willing to pluck a star from the sky for one another become husband and wife and eventually reach divorce.”

He explained his reason for joining the project, saying, “The development of the story and the reasons each person decides to get divorced were very compelling. I hope viewers will watch this raw process, which realistically portrays how a couple who has decided to divorce faces their own emotions and circumstances without any unnecessary embellishment.”

To fully immerse himself in the character, Kim Ji Suk said, “I watched a lot of programs about divorce. It felt realistic because the emotions and reasons each spouse had were in sharp conflict with each other.”

He continued, “To others, Ji Won Ho has a strong image as a hot-tempered, stubborn, eccentric designer, but when you look deeper, he is a lonely husband and man who carries an unforgettable wound and lives while trying to comfort himself alone.”

Regarding his on-screen chemistry as a married couple with Lee Min Jung, Kim Ji Suk said, “We clicked from the beginning to the point where we asked each other, ‘How many times have we worked together before?’ Lee Min Jung’s ability to immerse herself in her role is so impressive that even when it wasn’t my scene, I remember happily watching her from behind the monitor.”

He continued, “[In reality,] even when I say the same thing, I try to make it sound as nice as possible, but unfortunately, Ji Won Ho’s character does not have that filter. Saying things to his wife without filtering is part of the acting, but I felt sorry every time I did it.”

Kim Ji Suk chose “relatability” as the key point to watch, saying, “Everyone always has their own perspectives and the emotions that come with those differences, right? I want to provide a sense of vicarious satisfaction and relief by portraying those feelings in a way that viewers can relate to without filtering.”

He continued, “I am most looking forward to the key scenes that show a couple’s past and present as they reach the point of deciding to divorce, as well as their feelings as they face an uncertain future. Just as the title is straightforward, the drama is also very realistic. Please continue to watch and see whether the two will actually get divorced or not.”

“OK, Let’s Get Divorced” is set to premiere on August 19 at 11 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Ji Suk in “Monthly Magazine Home” here:

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