Red Velvet Tops iTunes Charts All Over The World With 'Velvet Summer'

Red Velvet’s latest comeback is off to a chart-topping start!

On August 3 at 6 p.m. KST, Red Velvet made their long-awaited return with their new mini album “Velvet Summer” and its title track “Surfin’ Boy.” Immediately upon its release, the mini soared to the top of iTunes charts in various countries across the globe.

By the morning of August 4 KST, “Velvet Summer” had already hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 15 different regions, including Denmark, Sweden, Chile, Peru, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkey, Paraguay, Cambodia, and the Philippines. “Velvet Summer” had also entered the top 10 in at least 28 different regions, including the United States, France, Japan, Mexico, and the Netherlands.

Additionally, Red Velvet topped both QQ Music’s and KuGou Music’s digital album sales charts in China, along with QQ Music’s music video chart.

Meanwhile, on August 4 at 10 a.m. KST, “Surfin’ Boy” reached No. 1 on Bugs’ realtime chart in Korea.

Congratulations to Red Velvet!

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