Watch: BIGBANG Reveals New 20th-Anniversary Version Of Official Light Stick

Get ready for a brand-new version of BIGBANG’s official light stick!

On August 5 at midnight KST, YG Entertainment released a teaser for the upcoming 20th-anniversary version of BIGBANG’s light stick.

The video dramatically reveals the design for BIGBANG’s new and improved light stick, which arrives just in time for the group’s upcoming “XX : COSMOS” world tour.

Check out the first glimpse of BIGBANG’s new light stick below!