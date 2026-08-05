IST's New Boy Group TUNEXX To Make 1st-Ever Comeback In September

Get ready for TUNEXX’s first-ever comeback!

On August 5, IST Entertainment officially announced, “TUNEXX will be making a comeback with a new album in September.”

The agency added, “Please give lots of interest and anticipation to TUNEXX, who will be displaying a new level of growth as they embark on their first comeback promotions.”

TUNEXX made their debut this past March, when they released their first mini album “SET BY US ONLY.”

Stay tuned for more details on TUNEXX’s return!

In the meantime, you can watch some of the TUNEXX members on the survival show “BOYS II PLANET” below:

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