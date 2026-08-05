NCT 127's 'Kick It' Becomes Their First MV To Surpass 200 Million Views

NCT 127 has reached another YouTube milestone!

On August 5 at approximately 11:40 a.m. KST, the boy group’s music video for “Kick It” surpassed 200 million views, meaning that it took approximately six years, five months, and 12 hours to achieve this feat.

Notably, “Kick It” is NCT 127’s first music video to surpass 200 million views, and it is NCT’s third overall MV to hit 200 million views following “Make A Wish (Birthday Song)” and “BOSS.”

Congratulations to NCT 127!

Celebrate by watching the music video again below!

Watch Johnny on his new variety show “ALL or NOTHING“:

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Also watch Jaehyun in “Dear.M” on Viki:

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