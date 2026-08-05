Byun Yo Han, Roh Jae Won, And More Take The Spotlight In Unique Illustrated Poster For “Tazza 4”

Upcoming film “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” (working title) has unveiled a new poster!

Returning with a new chapter after six years, “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” follows Jang Tae Young (Byun Yo Han), who thought he had everything after building a thriving online casino empire, until his best friend Park Tae Young (Roh Jae Won) takes it all away. When fate reunites them in the world of global gambling, the former friends face off in a high-stakes game of revenge.

The newly released illustration poster introduces the key characters at the center of this intense rivalry, including Jang Tae Young, Park Tae Young, Kaneko (Ayaka Miyoshi), Sasaki (Tsuyoshi Ihara), Chairman Tao (Hong Dao), Kwak Dong Wook (Jo Woo Jin), Jo Joong Hwan (Yoon Kyung Ho), Hama (Kim Min Ho), Jang Tae Hee (Im Se Mi), Abraham (Swings), and Linda Park (Stephanie Lee). The poster captures the relationships and narratives of each character.

Building on the previous installments, the film will introduce new characters and an expanded universe set against a global gambling arena.

The illustrator EIM said, “It was an honor to put the finishing touch on the ‘Tazza’ series with my artwork. While translating the film’s diverse characters into illustrations, I incorporated my respect for artist Huh Young Man [the original creator of manhwa “Tazza 4”] into the work.”

“Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” will premiere during the Chuseok holiday this September.

In the meantime, watch the 2019 film “Tazza: One Eyed Jack”:

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