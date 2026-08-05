Watch: Seo Kang Jun And Ahn Eun Jin Preview 10-Year-Long Couple Chemistry In New Drama 'A Love Other Than Yours'

KBS2’s upcoming drama “A Love Other Than Yours” has unveiled photos and a video clip from its first script reading!

“A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar. As passion fades and loyalty and trust take its place, they find themselves torn between breaking up and getting married, ultimately reexamining the true meaning of love.

Seo Kang Jun takes on the role of Namgoong Ho, an assistant manager at the Hunmin Confectionery Snack TF Team 3, showcasing his signature warm and cheerful charm. He delicately portrays everything from the warm side of Namgoong Ho, who has lived looking only at his girlfriend Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin) for 10 years, to his inner turmoil as he slowly wavers between love and trust.

Ahn Eun Jin stars as the film director Lee Mi Do, densely portraying the emotions of a character who begins to waver before the walls of reality.

Above all, Seo Kang Jun and Ahn Eun Jin naturally brought to life the familiarity and comfort unique to a couple of 10 years who know each other better than their own parents and have shared even their lowest moments.

At the script reading, the performances of characters who stir up waves in the couple’s once-solid relationship also stood out. Lee Joo Ahn plays the role of Han Tae Seung, a lawyer for the film production company who unilaterally notifies Lee Mi Do of her dismissal. He heightens the tension of the drama by portraying a subtle emotional shift, as he becomes increasingly captivated by her while coldly pressuring her.

Jo Aram takes on the role of Park Soo Ah, a junior colleague at Hunmin Confectionery who suddenly appears before Namgoong Ho. She vividly brings to life the character’s unexpected charm and the warm interior hidden behind a cold first impression.

The performances of the supporting cast are also highly anticipated. Kim Mi Kyung stars as Lee Mi Do’s mother Ma Sook Hee, while Kim Nam Hee and Lee Min Jae appear as Lee Mi Do’s older and younger brothers, respectively, showcasing their family chemistry.

Last but not least, Lee Joon Hyuk portrays the role of Namgoong Ho’s boss Um Ho Sik, adding depth to the realistic office story.

The production team expressed their confidence, stating, “From the very first rehearsal, all the actors in ‘A Love Other Than Yours’ naturally melted into their respective characters, truly bringing to life the flavor of the realistic romance narrative that this project aims for.”

They added, “Viewers will find themselves completely immersed in the familiarity and excitement of a 10-year-long couple, the warmth of family, and the realistic relationships between colleagues at work.”

Watch the full clip from the script reading below:

“A Love Other Than Yours” is set to premiere on September 12 at 9:20 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School”:

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Or watch Ahn Eun Jin in “My Dearest” below:

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