Ryu Jun Yeol, Sul Kyung Gu, And Lee Kyu Hyung Get Entangled In A Pursuit Of A Mysterious Man In New Drama “Mousetrap”

Netflix’s upcoming drama “Mousetrap” has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

Based on a webtoon, “Mousetrap” is a thriller about a reclusive novelist who loses everything—his name, identity, and fortune—to a mysterious man known only as “The Rat.” To take back his life, he forges an unlikely alliance with the loan shark who once pursued him. Together, they embark on an intense pursuit in which the boundary between reality and deception collapses and deeper hidden truths emerge.

The newly released stills foreshadow an unpredictable pursuit and confrontation among three people: novelist Moon Jae (Ryu Jun Yeol), loan shark Noja (Sul Kyung Gu), who seeks to recover his lost money; and detective Sun Yong (Lee Kyu Hyung), who investigates the case as they pursue the true identity of “The Rat.”

The stills capture Moon Jae’s confusion after losing everything because of the unidentified “The Rat.” As a novelist who has lived isolated from the world, Moon Jae’s journey to uncover the truth behind the life that was taken from him delivers both realistic fear and genre-driven tension.

Meanwhile, Noja commands attention with his charisma and presence in the stills. While searching for his lost money, he becomes involved in the bizarre incident surrounding Moon Jae. His appearance chasing someone while holding an iron bar hints at his relentless determination to achieve his goal by any means necessary.

Director Kim Hong Sun praised Sul Kyung Gu, saying he is “an actor with outstanding acting skills who is perfectly suited for the character of Noja.”

Finally, the still of detective Sun Yong examining documents with a suspicious facial expression teases the true nature of the document that has arrived before him. In another still, his determined look hints at how he will uncover the case surrounding Moon Jae.

“Mousetrap” is set to premiere on August 28.

While you wait, watch Ryu Jun Yeol in “Alienoid: Return to the Future” on Viki below:

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And watch Sul Kyung Gu in “The Moon” below:

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