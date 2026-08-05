ALPHA DRIVE ONE Confirmed As 2nd Players For Horror Variety Show 'SUMBAKKOKJIL 2'

ALPHA DRIVE ONE has been confirmed as the next group to enter Mnet’s spine-chilling horror variety show “SUMBAKKOKJIL 2” (literally meaning “hide-and-seek” in Korean)!

On August 5, Mnet Plus announced that ALPHA DRIVE ONE will be the second lineup to take on “SUMBAKKOKJIL 2,” following the first players CORTIS.

“SUMBAKKOKJIL” is a survival-style variety show in which K-pop idols must survive a terrifying game of hide-and-seek and attempt to evade a mysterious “seeker” for 4,444 seconds.

Unlike Season 1, which centered on the fear of an unseen presence lurking in the darkness, Season 2 adopts a story-driven format inspired by famous urban legends and ghost stories. Rather than simply hiding from an unknown “seeker,” the participants will step into the roles of each story as they search for a way to escape.

The newly released Korean group poster for ALPHA DRIVE ONE teases the eerie setting with the caption, “An alley where time stands still.”

Meanwhile, the individual member posters bear the chilling warning in Korean, “Never answer,” hinting at the challenge that awaits them.

Check out the posters below!

[#SUMBAKKOKJIL2] 𝟐𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘𝐄𝐑 #ALPHADRIVEONE#LEO



“KEEP SILENT”



〈SUMBAKKOKJIL2〉 on 𝗠𝗻𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝘀 👉https://t.co/yAbQI0gXBB



📍 New Episodes on Fridays at 6PM(KST) 𝗠𝗻𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝘀

📍 Watch on 𝗠𝗻𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝘀

📺 8/15(Sat) 11PM(KST) 𝗠𝗻𝗲𝘁 On Air



=

[#숨바꼭질2]… pic.twitter.com/414zg7IJhh — Mnet Plus Original (@mnetplus_og) August 5, 2026

ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s episode of “SUMBAKKOKJIL 2” will premiere on Mnet Plus on August 14 at 6 p.m. KST, before airing on Mnet on August 15 at 11 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch the birth of ALPHA DRIVE ONE on “BOYS II PLANET” below:

WATCH NOW