Watch: NouerA Takes Tearful 1st-Ever Win On "Show Champion" With “.exe”; Performances By KARD, POW, And More
NouerA has won the very first music show trophy of their career!
On the August 5 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were KARD’s “Back To Life,” NouerA’s “.exe,” POW’s “Flavor,” Young K’s “Shut The Door,” and Jennie’s “Less than a Lover.” NouerA ultimately took the win, marking their first-ever win on a music show.
Congratulations to NouerA! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:
Performers on today’s show included NouerA, KARD, POW, PENTAGON’s Hui, ONE PACT, 8TURN, LUN8, Kim Si Hun, IRION, DNA, EMOTI:M, Extreme Idol Project, and Oh Yoojin.
Check out their performances below!
NouerA – “LOCKED IN” and “.exe”
KARD – “Back To Life”
POW – “Flavor”
PENTAGON’s Hui – “BINGO”
ONE PACT – “U so hot”
8TURN – “Stagefright”
LUN8 – “TO THE MOON” and “SNEAKERS”
Kim Si Hun – “Dizzy State”
IRION – “Memoria”
DNA – “No Cap”
to be updated
EMOTI:M – “SPARK”
Extreme Idol Project – “I Hate Her”
Oh Yoojin – “What’s Up, Fox?”