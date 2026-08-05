Watch: NouerA Takes Tearful 1st-Ever Win On 'Show Champion' With “.exe”; Performances By KARD, POW, And More

NouerA has won the very first music show trophy of their career!

On the August 5 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were KARD’s “Back To Life,” NouerA’s “.exe,” POW’s “Flavor,” Young K’s “Shut The Door,” and Jennie’s “Less than a Lover.” NouerA ultimately took the win, marking their first-ever win on a music show.

Congratulations to NouerA! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included NouerA, KARD, POW, PENTAGON’s Hui, ONE PACT, 8TURN, LUN8, Kim Si Hun, IRION, DNA, EMOTI:M, Extreme Idol Project, and Oh Yoojin.

Check out their performances below!

NouerA – “LOCKED IN” and “.exe”

KARD – “Back To Life”

POW – “Flavor”

PENTAGON’s Hui – “BINGO”

ONE PACT – “U so hot”

8TURN – “Stagefright”

LUN8 – “TO THE MOON” and “SNEAKERS”

Kim Si Hun – “Dizzy State”

IRION – “Memoria”

DNA – “No Cap”

to be updated

EMOTI:M – “SPARK”

Extreme Idol Project – “I Hate Her”

Oh Yoojin – “What’s Up, Fox?”