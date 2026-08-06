THE BOYZ To Continue As 9 Members Under New Label

The idol group THE BOYZ will continue their group activities as a nine-member group.

On August 6, THE BOYZ members Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, Q, Sunwoo, and Eric announced, “We have all reached an agreement to continue our group activities as nine, and we have finalized the group contract to do so,” adding, “We are currently preparing for our activities under a new label system.”

While each member will sign separate contracts with agencies that can maximize their individual capabilities for solo projects, they plan to continue their group activities without disruption through full cooperation.

The members stated, “Our hearts have never changed from the very beginning—we all felt that the nine of us must stay together. Above all, we wanted to convey our intentions first to fans who have been waiting for and worrying about THE BOYZ’s group activities.” They added, “We will do our best in our respective positions while also giving our all to continue the precious time we have built with our fans as THE BOYZ.”

They concluded by saying, “We sincerely thank our fans—THE B—for your unwavering love and support. We are working hard to repay you with great performances, so we ask for your continued support.”

Earlier this year, THE BOYZ members Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, Q, Sunwoo, and Eric—excluding New—notified ONE HUNDRED, their previous agency, of their intent to terminate their contracts due to breach of trust and filed for an injunction to suspend their validity. In April, the court granted an injunction suspending the exclusive contracts of the nine THE BOYZ members with ONE HUNDRED.

Specific plans regarding THE BOYZ’s future group activities will be released sequentially at a later date. Stay tuned!

Watch THE BOYZ’s Younghoon in “Love Revolution”:

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