Kim Ji Suk And Lee Min Jung Portray Fading Love In New Drama “OK, Let’s Get Divorced” Poster

Upcoming drama “OK, Let’s Get Divorced” has unveiled a new poster featuring Kim Ji Suk and Lee Min Jung!

“OK, Let’s Get Divorced” follows the realistic divorce journey of a married couple who run a wedding dress shop as they decide to put an end to their exhausting marriage.

The poster features Baek Mi Young (Lee Min Jung) and Ji Won Ho (Kim Ji Suk) standing against a backdrop of a snow-covered landscape, each gazing in a different direction. Although they stand close to one another, their eyes never meet, symbolically highlighting the emotional distance and fragile nature of their relationship.

Baek Mi Young and Ji Won Ho are a married couple in their seventh year of marriage and co-CEOs of a wedding dress shop. After enduring repeated conflicts, they ultimately decide to divorce. In the poster, the pair conveys a mix of lingering attachment, resignation, and complex emotions through their facial expressions.

In particular, the tagline, “Determined to say goodbye to my entire past,” carries meaning beyond the end of a marriage, suggesting that the two must also let go of the time and memories they shared. It conveys a heavier emotional tone and foreshadows the mood of the drama.

The production team said the poster was designed to visually capture the range of emotions experienced by a couple on the verge of divorce through the winter setting and the characters’ facial expressions. They added that as the divorce proceedings unfold, the increasingly complicated evolution of the couple’s relationship will be one of the drama’s key points of interest.

“OK, Let’s Get Divorced” is set to premiere on August 19 at 11 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Ji Suk in “Monthly Magazine Home” below:

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And Lee Min Jung in “Once Again” on Viki:

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