Park Ji Hoon’s Agency Announces Cancellation Of Shanghai Fan Meeting

Park Ji Hoon’s upcoming fan meeting in Shanghai has been canceled.

On August 5, his agency YY Entertainment announced that the Shanghai stop of Park Ji Hoon’s ongoing fan-con tour “RE:FLECT,” originally scheduled to take place on September 26, would no longer be held due to unavoidable circumstances.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello, this is YY Entertainment. We sincerely thank all of MAY [Park Ji Hoon’s fans] for your continued love and support for Park Ji Hoon and his Asia fan-con tour. We regret to inform you that the 2026 PARK JI HOON CHINA FANMEETING “RE:FLECT” IN SHANGHAI, which was scheduled to take place in September, will no longer take place due to unavoidable circumstances. We sincerely apologize to all the fans who have been looking forward to the Shanghai fan meeting for any confusion and disappointment this may cause, and we kindly ask for your understanding. We will continue to do our best to return with even better opportunities in the future. Thank you.

You can check out the full schedule of Park Ji Hoon’s tour on Soompi’s 2026 K-Pop Tour Masterlist here!

Watch Park Ji Hoon’s latest drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” below:

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