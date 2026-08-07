All 4 Members Of BLACKPINK Confirmed To Be Attending 10th-Anniversary Event

It’s official: all four members of BLACKPINK will be participating in their upcoming 10th-anniversary event!

On August 7 KST, YG Entertainment officially stated, “After checking with their labels, all four members have been confirmed to be participating.”

The day before, YG Entertainment had announced that BLACKPINK would be holding a special meet-and-greet event on August 8 to celebrate the upcoming 10th anniversary of their debut. However, the agency mentioned that the event would be “attended by select BLACKPINK members, depending on their schedules,” leading to speculation about which members might be absent.

Earlier in the day on August 7, THEBLACKLABEL had shut down rumors that Rosé would be sitting out the event by confirming her attendance through a formal statement. Meanwhile, an unverified report—now proven false—had suggested that Lisa would not be attending.

All four members of BLACKPINK will be meeting with 40 lucky fans for a special meet-and-greet in Seoul on August 8.

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